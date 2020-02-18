Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Kellerman’s notorious Tom Brady “cliff” take aged as poorly as anything ever to come out of a sports talking head. We don’t need to give you a history lesson.

However, what we will tell you is that Ben Affleck, a diehard Patriots fan, confronted Kellerman on Tuesday over the infamous take-gone-wrong. The results were entertaining, to say the least.

“I think if you don’t recognize is the greatest quarterback ever to play the game, you’re not qualified to talk about sports,” Affleck said. ” … I don’t see how you could possibly look at what he’s done in his career — his character, his achievements, his tremendous fan loyalty — and not say, ‘This is the best quarterback who’s ever played the game.’ ”

After Stephen A. Smith reminded Affleck that Kellerman never has doubted Brady’s greatness, but rather prematurely forecast the quarterback’s demise three years ago, Affleck continued ripping the “First Take” loudmouth.

“He was gonna fall off the cliff, and then the cliff was the Super Bowl,” Affleck said. “I’d love to fall off that cliff, bro. Can I fall off the Super Bowl cliff? Where is that cliff?”

Take a look:

.@BenAffleck confronted @MaxKellerman about his Tom Brady cliff theory and it 👏 was 👏 awesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/UhudEw3jjY — First Take (@FirstTake) February 18, 2020

Well done, Ben.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images