This should be a fun one.
The Boston Bruins on Tuesday are in Tampa for a meeting with the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The two Atlantic Division squads enter the matchup as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
Boston will welcome the return of Chris Wagner but could be without Brad Marchand, who is considered a game-time decision after waking up under the weather.
Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning online:
When: Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images