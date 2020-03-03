Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool was eliminated from the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage after 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday Stamford Bridge.

Willian opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute, with Adrian unable to keep out his drive from the edge of the area.

Ross Barkley doubled Chelsea’s midway through the second period when he fired in after a run from deep on the counter-attack, ending the Reds’ involvement in the tournament for 2019-20.

Ross Barkley with the epic run and finish to make it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/jjpIHBCOxw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 3, 2020

