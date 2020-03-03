Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pair of Atlantic Divsion rivals will meet Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in the first leg of Boston’s back-to-back. This will mark the third matchup of the season between the sides, which split a home-and-home series back in late November.

Boston is expected to welcome back Kemba Walker, who missed the Celtics’ first five post-All-Star break games due to a knee injury. Walker’s return, however, will be matched by downgrades of Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, both of whom could be sidelined Tuesday due to illness.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. Celtics online:

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images