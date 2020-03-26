Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL Draft continues to undergo changes.

Three days after reports surfaced about the 2020 NFL Draft moving from Las Vegas to a studio environment, the league now has tried to come up with unique ways to get the draftees involved as dealing with the coronavirus remains a high priority.

“(The) NFL will reach out to top prospects this week to participate in the Draft,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. “In a letter to agents, the NFL said it is working on a virtual solution that will incorporate prospects in the broadcast from their own locations.”

In addition, current players and Legends are also expected to be part of the 3-day event. A virtual experience like never before. https://t.co/lPEbmfkvII — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

The “virtual solution” said to take place is due to the fact the league has opted against changing the date of the Draft, which is set to take place starting April 23. The league’s general manager subcommittee unanimously suggested to change the dates Tuesday, but ultimately the proposal was turned down.

The 2020 Draft is set to take place over a three-day span before concluding April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images