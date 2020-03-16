The COVID-19 crisis has shut down professional sports in the United States indefinitely as leagues cope with the effects of the virus.

So, Tacko Fall has a little advice to share.

The 7-foot-5 Celtics rookie has been in self-quarantine this weekend after Boston played the Utah Jazz and now-infected stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last Friday. And while he’s found plenty of ways to keep himself entertained, Fall took to Twitter on Sunday with a few important words about avoiding the panic while taking “all the precautions necessary.”

Check it out, via the team:

Now that’s some solid advice.

It’s unclear when the NBA season will begin again, though league owners and executives are eyeing a mid-to-late June return.

