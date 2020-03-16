Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that NBA players have taken to watching basketball to help kill their time with the season suspended due to coronavirus.

However, it’s the kind of basketball they’re watching that’s comical.

It all started Sunday with Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who wanted to see if he was the only one watching his own highlights to cure his withdrawals.

He wasn’t.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (who is one of the NBA’s three confirmed cases of the coronavirus) all responded to say they had done the same.

Here are the Twitter conversations:

At least twice a day 😂😂😂 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 16, 2020

Can’t tell me I ain’t nice 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2qixMju1Sa — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 16, 2020

From rookie year to this year 😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 16, 2020

Well, that’s one way to stay on top of your game.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images