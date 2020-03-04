Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One-fourth of the NFL is at least considering entering the Tom Brady sweepstakes, according to a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

During an appearance Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Darlington reported eight of the league’s 32 teams have “varying levels of interest” in the New England Patriots quarterback, who’s set to hit free agency March 18.

“I have spoken to executives with eight different teams that are at the very least monitoring Tom Brady’s free agency,” Darlington said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “They are going down this list having internal discussions right now saying, ‘Is this the right fit for our organization?'”

He added: “Four of those teams, I believe, would sign him right now.”

Darlington didn’t identify any of those reported Patriots suitors, but the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all are expected to make plays for the 42-year-old signal-caller if he hits the open market. Recent speculation also has linked the San Francisco 49ers to a potential Brady pursuit.

Darlington caused a stir last week when he said he “would be stunned” if Brady re-signed with the Patriots. Two weeks out from the start of free agency, Brady and the team have yet to begin contract negotiations.

