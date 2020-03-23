The McCourty brothers — Devin and Jason — are well-versed with the business side of the NFL.

It’s how they qualified the many comings and going this offseason for the New England Patriots, specifically with quarterback Tom Brady leaving to organization for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But even with Brady’s departure, the McCourty twins still seem confident with the quarterback situation in New England — especially with second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham. The brothers talked about Stidham, and the quarterback room in general, on their Double Coverage podcast Sunday night.

“I think, to me, the best thing for Stiddy (Stidham) was he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” Devin McCourty said.

“To me, there were weeks he was just on point and those were some of our best weeks as a defense mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So, I really just admire how hard he works.”

The Patriots’ captain followed it up with some major praise, saying “the Stidham’s are going to be in New England for a long time.”

The McCourty brothers were also asked, and discussed, how they think the acquisition of quarterback Brian Hoyer will help solidify the room. Hoyer, who was signed Sunday after being released, will begin his third stint with the organization. He was released last year after Stidham beat him out for the backup QB position behind Brady.

“He just has a veteran presence. He’s played on multiple teams, he knows our offense very well,” Devin McCourty said. “I think he’ll bring experience and his knowledge, if he has to go out there and play, he’s going to compete at a high level, or if it’s coaching up a young quarterback, he’s going to be a guy that’s necessary to have in the locker room.”

Jason McCourty agreed.

“I think it’s huge,” he said when discussing how Hoyer could impact Stidham. “I think all of those guys (third-string quarterback Cody Kessler, Stidham and Hoyer) will have their own perspectives that they bring to the room.

Jason McCourty added that, likely every other position in New England, “the best man will be taking the snaps under center.”

Perhaps the words from the two veterans will make Patriots fans a bit better after Brady’s departure.

