The New England Patriots are still on the road for 2020 NFL Draft pro days amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Patriots director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler and area scout Camren Williams were on hand for Clemson’s pro day Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is among the top prospects working out Thursday at Clemson’s pro day.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

The Washington Redskins announced Thursday that they have informed “all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice.”

Statement from Owner Dan Snyder: Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 #Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BOMPbNbdZl — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 12, 2020

Washington was the first franchise to make such an announcement.

Most NFL employees will begin working from home starting Friday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that NFL teams are “discussing shutting down their training facilities” because of the coronavirus. That could push back the start of the new league year and free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images