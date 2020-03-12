Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus has taken its toll on the sports world with a huge impact on one of the calendar’s biggest events.

Multiple major college basketball conferences canceled their respective postseason tournaments Thursday amid widespread concern over the global pandemic. The NCAA announced Wednesday it was going to go on without fans, but it sure feels more and more like a cancellation of the entire tournament is inevitable.

Among the conferences who announced a cancellation Thursday were the AAC, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, WAC and SEC — to name just a few.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

Conference USA has officially announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/tBrrJVhAFN — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

A statement on the cancellation of the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/qfWHYhAy9g — American MBB (@American_MBB) March 12, 2020

The remainder of the Atlantic 10 Tournament has been canceled. — UMass Basketball (@UMassBasketball) March 12, 2020

The WAC has cancelled its conference tournament, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020

The list seems to be growing by the minute, and the entire sports world is waiting to hear whether the NCAA will call off the tournament, which is slated to begin in earnest a week from Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images