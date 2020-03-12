The coronavirus has taken its toll on the sports world with a huge impact on one of the calendar’s biggest events.

Multiple major college basketball conferences canceled their respective postseason tournaments Thursday amid widespread concern over the global pandemic. The NCAA announced Wednesday it was going to go on without fans, but it sure feels more and more like a cancellation of the entire tournament is inevitable.

Among the conferences who announced a cancellation Thursday were the AAC, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, WAC and SEC — to name just a few.

The list seems to be growing by the minute, and the entire sports world is waiting to hear whether the NCAA will call off the tournament, which is slated to begin in earnest a week from Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images