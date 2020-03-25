Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The number of NBA players currently infected with COVID-19 went down Wednesday.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is “feeling great and fully recovered,” according to agent Adam Pensack. Wood must pass some medical tests first but is expected to be cleared Thursday, a source told the Detroit Free Press’ Dana Gauruder.

Wood was the third NBA player to test positive for the virus. The 24-year-old apparently noticed symptoms before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 11, but took the floor (and scored a career-high 32 points) anyway.

That same night, the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Three members of the Sixers organization have since tested positive, as well.

At least nine NBA players still have the coronavirus.

