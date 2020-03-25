Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amid the National Hockey League’s season pause due to coronavirus concerns, more alterations to the league’s schedule are being made.

The league Wednesday announced that it’s indefinitely postponing its 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards and the 2020 NHL Draft.

The combine was initially scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, NY, the NHL awards were set to take place June 18 in Las Vegas, Nev. and the draft was originally slated for June 26-27 in Montreal.

“The National Hockey League today announced the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft,” the league said in a statement. “With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009.”

The NHL paused its season indefinitely on March 12, and Wednesday, the league’s chief medical officer Dr. Willem Meeuwisse said it would be very difficult to predict if and when play will resume.

In the meantime, the NHL on Monday extended the league’s self-quarantine period another 10 days.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images