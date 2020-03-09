A possible new Los Angeles Rams logo has been leaked and it looks like their old logo and the Los Angeles Chargers logo had a baby.

The two teams already share a city, they’re about to share a stadium, but sharing a logo? Too much.

At least Los Angelenos who have yet to decide where their NFL loyalty lies can now rep’ both the Rams and Chargers at the same time?

Not surprisingly, the internet is bashing the Rams’ redesign head on.

There’s still time for the Rams to go back to the drawing board. After all, this is reminiscent of when the Chargers reneged on their logo rebrand in 2017 after sufficient roasting went down on the Twittersphere.

The Rams have been teasing a new logo reveal on social media, but haven’t made an official release yet. The leaked images first appeared on Reddit over the weekend with Yahoo Sports confirming the design as “legitimate.”

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images