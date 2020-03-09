For better or for worse, O.J. Simpson almost always is fascinating on Twitter.

That doesn’t mean he always makes sense.

Simpson, like many around the NFL, can’t shut up about Tom Brady’s looming free agency. And while that trend continued Monday afternoon, Simpson’s latest take about Brady was rather hard to follow.

Take a look:

“Tom Brady’s going to be 43 years old. I heard today that eight teams are interested in him. If that’s true, there’s six GMs that don’t know what they’re doing. Because the only teams that should be interested in Brady would be teams that are, like, one player away from going to the Super Bowl — trying to win it next year before so many of there players go to free agency. And, to me, you’ve got two teams, maybe. You’ve got the 49ers, I’ve heard. I don’t know, there’s now way they’re going to pay both (Jimmy) Garoppolo and Brady over $30 million. Well, maybe they’ll take and trade Garoppolo back to New England. That would be interesting, but I don’t really see that happening. The only other team I think might be interested in Brady — or should be ready to have Brady, with the offensive line and players that will be Super Bowl-worthy — would be Tennessee. Brady’s going to be, as I said, 43 years old. I mean, look what happened to Philip Rivers last year — he got beat up playing for the Chargers. So, those types of teams — they can’t take Brady. Brady’s gotta go to an excellent team with excellent players. And he’s not going to play for a discount like he’s done for the Patriots over the years. … Brady, as far as I’m concerned, is gonna stay with the Patriots, and I think they’re gonna finally pay him what he deserves. I’m just saying. Take care.”

If there are 8 teams looking at @TomBrady then 6 GM’s don’t know what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/UujGwLdnw4 — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 9, 2020

That was a lot.

Thumbnail photo via Photo courtesy of Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool USA TODAY NETWORK Images