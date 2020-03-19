Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s think back to better days, when Tom Brady was still the New England Patriots quarterback, and after every win, fans could look forward to him posting the “TB Times” on social media.

Now, let’s read way too much into those good times and maybe ruin the silly pretend newspaper for you forever.

If you would recall, most of the cartoons included one reoccurring character.

Here’s a refresher:

At the time, this reoccurring character made absolutely no sense. It was widely regarded as a crocodile, despite having a U-shaped snout more similar to an alligator’s.

Since American crocodiles can only be found in the Florida everglades, what if the character was, in fact, an alligator from the Tampa Bay area? And what if it was there to foreshadow his eventual move to the Buccaneers? The notion was raised by Twitter user Seth Cole on Tuesday.

Brady was questioned about the character on a few occasions. In an interview on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan,” he was asked if the reasoning behind the reptile would ever be revealed.

“No, not yet, but there will be a time,” Brady responded.

What if him signing with the Bucs is that time? Of course, Bruce Arians wasn’t coaching in Tampa Bay at that point, but alligators can be found all over Florida, right?

What if a move down south in Brady’s older age was always the plan? And maybe, just maybe, the Bucs were in the best position to sign him of the other Floridian teams?

After all, the “TB Times” is a real thing there, in short, for the Tampa Bay Times.

Maybe we’ll never know, but if anyone else has a better explanation for the alligator in hindsight, let us know.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images