Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s hiatus as a professional athlete could be nearing its end.

The former New England Patriots star won’t be returning to the football field, though. At least not for now. Instead, Gronk will be taking his talents to the squared circle.

Gronkowski reportedly is nearing a deal with WWE, per ESPN, citing FOX Sports 1’s WWE Backstage program. Gronk’s role within the entertainment company reportedly remains unknown, though there’s speculation he could appear on “WWE Smackdown” as early as next week, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the industry. Gronkowski made an in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017, helping close family friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Gronkowski decided to call it quits from the NFL following the 2018 season, which concluded with his third Super Bowl title as a member of the Patriots. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has yet to completely close the book on a potential return to football but doesn’t appear eager to strap the pads back on either.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images