Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft is in full swing.

Some of the top players came off the board Thursday night in Round 1. But there still is a lot of talent left for Rounds 2 and 3, which will take place Friday night.

The New England Patriots have pick No. 37 in Round 2 and Nos. 71, 87, 98 and 100 in Round 3, the latter two being compensatory picks. The No. 37 pick and No. 71 pick came from the Los Angeles Chargers after the Patriots traded out of the first round. (A complete list of NFL draft picks can be found here.)

Here are the 10 best players still available after Round 1:

1. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The 5-foot-8, 212-pound running back excels as an outside-zone runner, but he’s also effective between the tackles. His speed and vision make him a valuable route runner out of the backfield.

2. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The 6-foot, 201-pound safety is known for his versatility, instincts and forceful tackles. He’s able to assess quickly and make plays, excelling in off coverage.

3. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end is strong at the point of attack. His power allows him to maneuver rush lanes effectively.

4. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound defensive end has explosive athleticism. His size and strength enable him to accelerate through contact and keep on his rush trajectory.

5. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound target has good body control and is an effective vertical-route runner. He has a great catch radius and is able to adjust to off-target throws.

6. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound safety is an aggressive run stopper. He had a stronger year in 2018, but that’s largely due to a high ankle sprain last season.

7. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle has top-end speed. His strength allows him to shed blockers one-on-one, and he’s quick to break up plays in the backfield.

8. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle has good body control and foot speed. He’s an effective positional blocker who gets set quickly.

9. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The 5-foot-10, 209-pound back is a workhorse who anticipates and reads blocks well. He tied for fifth in the nation in gains of 20 yards or more last season.

10. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound tackle is a good pass blocker with solid body control and balance. He’s able to move defenders off the ball effectively.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images