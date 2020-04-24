Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who can blame Tristan Wirf for his mind jumping to the same place as everyone else’s Thursday night?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft described to Sirius XM NFL Radio what he thought upon learning the team would select him with the 13th overall pick. Like much of the NFL community, the freakishly athletic offensive tackle immediately considered the prospect of blocking for legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“As soon as coach (Bruce) Arians said to me ‘this is the Bucs,’ I mean, that was the first thing that pops into my mind: I’ve got to block for Tom Brady,” Wirf said Friday morning. “That’s pretty special.”

Wirf also is expected to line up alongside Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement this week to join Brady in Tampa.

“You know, I think that’s going to be a lot of fun. He’s a great player. I know, you know his type of personality, you know, he’s super outgoing so I think we’ll get along just fine.”

It didn't take @TristanWirfs74 long to realize he'll be blocking for the 🐐next year when he suits up for the @Buccaneers.#NFLDraft2020 | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/kyhPcirWrw — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 24, 2020

Some had pegged Wirf as a top-10 pick ahead of the draft, but he fell out of that group, prompting the Buccaneers to trade up from No. 14 in order to select him out of the University of Iowa.

Now it’s up to him to fufill his vast potential and prove the Bucs did Brady and Co. a favor by moving decisively for him.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images