NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal hopped on an Instagram Live broadcast together, and the St. Louis natives’ discussion led them to the NBA’s new G League initiative.

The new team would allow elite high school prospects to skip college and focus solely on their NBA development, to provide a “more professional path” to the league here in the United States, according to Adam Silver.

Beal, who was a one-and-done at Florida, apparently would have been all over this.

“These kids are gonna say F college,” the Washington Wizard said, per the Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“Just play in the G League and enter the draft? Where do I sign?”

That opened up some fun back-and-forth, as Tatum says he might have turned down $500,000 and stayed loyal to his blueblood, Duke, where he spent one year.

“So Duke gave you $600,000?” Beal joked, as the Boston Celtics star defended his school.

“Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country,” Tatum said.

We love you Tatum, but come one man. Beal clearly got a kick out of that answer, too.

“Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images