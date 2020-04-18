NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal hopped on an Instagram Live broadcast together, and the St. Louis natives’ discussion led them to the NBA’s new G League initiative.
The new team would allow elite high school prospects to skip college and focus solely on their NBA development, to provide a “more professional path” to the league here in the United States, according to Adam Silver.
Beal, who was a one-and-done at Florida, apparently would have been all over this.
“These kids are gonna say F college,” the Washington Wizard said, per the Athletic’s Fred Katz.
“Just play in the G League and enter the draft? Where do I sign?”
Bradley Beal on if he would’ve skipped college to play in the G League for $500K: "These kids gonna say F college. … Just play in the G League and enter the draft? Where do I sign?"
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 18, 2020
That opened up some fun back-and-forth, as Tatum says he might have turned down $500,000 and stayed loyal to his blueblood, Duke, where he spent one year.
“So Duke gave you $600,000?” Beal joked, as the Boston Celtics star defended his school.
“Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country,” Tatum said.
We love you Tatum, but come one man. Beal clearly got a kick out of that answer, too.
“Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday.”
Tremendous.
Jayson Tatum says he might’ve still gone to Duke instead of taking $500K in the G League.
Bradley Beal: "So Duke gave you $600K?"
Tatum: "Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country."
Beal: "Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday."
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 18, 2020
More NBA: Will Jalen Green’s NBA G League Deal Change College Basketball Forever?
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images