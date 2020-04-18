Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal hopped on an Instagram Live broadcast together, and the St. Louis natives’ discussion led them to the NBA’s new G League initiative.

The new team would allow elite high school prospects to skip college and focus solely on their NBA development, to provide a “more professional path” to the league here in the United States, according to Adam Silver.

Beal, who was a one-and-done at Florida, apparently would have been all over this.

“These kids are gonna say F college,” the Washington Wizard said, per the Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“Just play in the G League and enter the draft? Where do I sign?”

That opened up some fun back-and-forth, as Tatum says he might have turned down $500,000 and stayed loyal to his blueblood, Duke, where he spent one year.

“So Duke gave you $600,000?” Beal joked, as the Boston Celtics star defended his school.

“Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country,” Tatum said.

We love you Tatum, but come one man. Beal clearly got a kick out of that answer, too.

“Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images