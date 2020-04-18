Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could United States president Donald Trump be looking for new NFL allegiances?

Well, one way or the other, it seems like POTUS is a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The president responded to a heartfelt video of one of Jackson’s college teammates reacting to the quarterback being drafted by the Ravens. Jackson re-tweeted the post, and then heard some praise from Trump.

“Really nice to see this, and what a great pick,” Trump tweeted.

The quarterback answered himself, seemingly giving Trump a new nickname.

“Truzz Trump,” Jackson said, referring to the alternate spelling of “truss,” which the Ravens adopted as their mantra during their 2019 season.

The president is clearly missing sports these days, keeping in close contact with league commissioners and is looking for their help in restarting the US economy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images