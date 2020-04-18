With veteran tight end Trey Burton officially on the open market after being released by the Chicago Bears, it prompted questions of whether the New England Patriots could sign the free agent to fill a position of need.

However, the 28-year-old Burton reportedly is “a long shot” to land in New England, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“There’s been some local fan interest in free agent tight end Trey Burton, who was just released by the Bears,” Howe tweeted Saturday. “But at the moment, it looks like a long shot that Burton would wind up with the Patriots, per source.”

Chicago owes Burton $4 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, ultimately meaning if he was to sign with another team, he could do so at a relatively affordable rate.

The Patriots certainly should be in the market for a tight end with only Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the roster. And while the Patriots could draft, or even double dip in the tight end pool, it seems New England will not be the landing spot for Burton.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin Thursday.

