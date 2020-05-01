Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt may not be a member of the Boston Red Sox anymore, but he and his wife Lakyn will always be part of the community here.

And despite having signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency this past offseason, the family made it clear that they plan to keep their ties to Boston strong — especially with The Jimmy Fund amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The utilityman Thursday shared his wife’s Instagram story, revealing the couple donated meals to the children’s hospital catered by the Boston Mediterranean grill, Aceituna.

Brock Holt isn’t even on the Red Sox anymore and he and his family are still doing everything they can to support the Jimmy Fund. pic.twitter.com/m3S3F0ruYR — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) May 1, 2020

We can’t think of a better way to thank the healthcare workers than feeding them Aceituna’s delicious shawarma spicy chicken or hummus.

Holt was a five-time Jimmy Fund Captain during his time with the Red Sox, and his family went above-and-beyond for the great folks over at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Some things never change (except, of course, his jersey).

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images