Monday is Patriots’ Day, meaning it’s usually time for the Boston Marathon to take place.

But 2020 has been a crazy year, which has led to the world’s oldest annual marathon being postponed until Sept. 14. But with the race not being held this Patriots’ Day, the Boston Marathon sent a special message to healthcare workers.

A message of class from those at the Boston Athletic Association. The 2020 Boston Marathon is scheduled to occur later this year on Monday, Sep. 14 so long as the COVID-19 outbreak slows down and it is safe to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images