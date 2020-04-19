Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The Last Dance” has quickly become one of the most anticipated sports documentary in years.

On Sunday night, ESPN will be airing the first two episodes of the 10-part series documenting the final season of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, highlighted by Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson — who named that season “The Last Dance.” A number of NBA players have been paying to tribute to Jordan ahead of the release of the docuseries, including the Boston Celtics’ Jayston Tatum.

Here’s what Tatum said about Jordan:

“Michael Jordan means so much to myself and just the game of basketball,” Tatum said.

Tatum, and the rest of the NBA world, will tune into “The Last Dance” episode at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images