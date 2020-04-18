Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been an emotional weekend for Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Los Angeles Laker legend, Kobe Bryant.

Friday night, the WNBA honored the couple’s daughter, Gianna, who passed away along with her father in the tragic January helicopter crash, by selecting her as an honorary draft pick.

Adding salt to the wound, Saturday is Kobe and Vanessa’s 19th wedding anniversary.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” Vanessa wrote in a caption on a photo of the two together. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️”

Prior to that, she uploaded a beautiful video of an old MTV interview with Kobe, discussing how much Vanessa meant to him.

“You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know. I mean love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it, and I don’t understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.”

“In the future, I see us as being two cool-(expletive) parents. Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy, and I have a ton of energy.”

The country is going through a lot right now, and we can’t imagine how Vanessa is feeling during this time mourning the loss of her husband and daughter.

Heartbreaking.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images