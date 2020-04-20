Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL determined the show must go on.

So, why shouldn’t we all follow suit?

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off Thursday night and be conducted virtually as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It’ll help benefit a good cause, too, as a three-day “Draft-A-Thon” will raise funds for foundations that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and assisting those affected by the virus.

Bud Light, an Anheuser-Busch brand, announced Monday via Twitter that a longstanding tradition will continue this year despite the draft not taking place in person with fans. And that tradition will hold extra meaning — even if it looks and sounds a bit different — because it’ll contribute toward the league’s “Draft-A-Thon” effort.

Of course, we’re talking about booing the commissioner.

That’s right, you still can boo Roger Goodell while practicing the appropriate stay-at-home, social-distancing measures, and Bud Light will deliver those reactions along with donations.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

Simply record your boos, then post and tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish on Twitter. Bud Light will donate $1 to “NFL Draft-A-Thon,” up to $500,000, for each #BooTheCommish through Saturday.

Of course, it won’t be the same as hearing boos rain down on Goodell as he walks across the stage. But it’s a creative way to capitalize on a wildly popular event and generate even more fan reaction on social media, all in the hopes of raising as much money as possible to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports