Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to get to Julian Edelman.

Everyone is looking forward to a time when “self-quarantine” and “social distancing” no longer are aspects of everyday life. Edelman is no exception.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is keeping the mood light, though. He took to Instagram on Wednesday with a post that hits home for anyone who’s getting a little bored during the self-quarantine.

Edelman’s caption reads, “Hi, yes is this the Quarantine? I’m going to need to speak to your manager.”

We’re right there with you, Julian.

All jokes aside, the three-time Super Bowl champ has been an advocate for social distancing and has encouraged others to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

For World Health Day on April 7, Edelman posted a touching video thanking the medical professionals on the front lines, while having some fun recognizing a few of the common Massachusetts names as he went.

Then, prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Edelman found a silver lining for the virtual circumstances and created a comical video full of advice for how to get drafted at home. After all, he knows a thing or two about what it’s like to get one of the biggest phone calls of his life in his living room.

Amid what undoubtedly has been a challenging time, Edelman is there to shed a little humor on the situation. For that, New England should be thankful.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images