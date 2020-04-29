Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you purchased a ticket to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park from Opening Day through May 28, you have a few options.

One day after Major League Baseball announced it would allow teams to begin refunding fans for games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sox announced they’d be offering refunds, credits and exchanges for tickets bought for April and May dates.

According to the team’s statement, this applies to tickets “purchased directly” from the Red Sox.

Individual game tickets can either be refunded completely, exchanged for a different game this season, or fans can receive an account credit that could be used this pending season or the next.

Season ticket holders can also get a full refund for impacted games, or get a credit towards additional tickets for 2020 or 2021, along with a 10 percent bonus credit incremental for the value of their tickets.

A full refund will be automatically be granted if a fan doesn’t make a selection via an email being sent out by the Red Sox.

The #RedSox will today begin offering ticket holders the opportunity for refunds, credits, & exchanges for Fenway Park games scheduled between April 2 & May 28. pic.twitter.com/1MlLPOa03v — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2020

We’ll see how the team handles June games, as the MLB has every intention to return back to play at the end of that month.

