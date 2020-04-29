Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots announced the organization’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s Wednesday.

And while quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Julian Edelman and others perhaps were no-brainers, there might have been a few players who were up for debate.

Well, Patriots fans decided to lead that debate on Twitter following the announcement. Many shared who they thought were deserving, and others who were snubbed from the list.

Here’s what some had to say:

Blount should be in — José Lázaro Guimarães Neto (@JosLazaro9) April 29, 2020

I would’ve had Blount as RB and move White to flex. But can’t really argue with them including Dola — Alex (@macosan16) April 29, 2020

I’d side Collins over mayo — Kavan Singh (@KavanSingh72) April 29, 2020

Amendola for Welker at WR and Hernandez as the Flex — Andrew Vasconcelles (@AndrewVasconce5) April 29, 2020

I think @ShaneVereen34 deserved some love — Ethen Mendez (@Ethen_Mendez) April 29, 2020

Disagree with Van Noy over Collins but good with all others picks. — Thomas.R (@ThomasRbrt) April 29, 2020

Revis should be there instead of Butler — Dougie D (@dougiesgoindeep) April 29, 2020

As much as I like ninkovich, I might would swap him with jamie Collins. Rest looks right to me. — Matt Cooper 🌊🌊 (@WifiWolfpack) April 29, 2020

Logan Ryan — human incelmentality project (@procrastadroit) April 29, 2020

Yeah, not sure about the Chung pick, tbh. — Jeff Campbell (@soup_jc) April 29, 2020

Logan Mankins left in 2014. Although he's all timer, he doesn't fit neatly into the decade, so I'll give that spot to Shaq Mason. Also can we have a third receiver that is taller than 5'10"? — Tim Naughton (@timnaughton) April 29, 2020

Mason has been their best OL arguably (other than last year). He should be on. — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) April 29, 2020

Trent Brown for Nate Solder. Solder has longevity but he honestly kinda sucked. Brown was a wall and a huge reason they won the title in 2018 — Andrew Vasconcelles (@AndrewVasconce5) April 29, 2020

Cordarrelle Patterson should be the RET, it may have only been for a short time but he was the best the pats had last decade — Lil Uzi Vern (@afternoon_joe) April 29, 2020

Some of those mentioned certainly could make compelling cases for inclusion, but overall, an extensive number of selections mirrored NESN.com’s all-decade roster.

