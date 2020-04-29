The New England Patriots announced the organization’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s Wednesday.

And while quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Julian Edelman and others perhaps were no-brainers, there might have been a few players who were up for debate.

Well, Patriots fans decided to lead that debate on Twitter following the announcement. Many shared who they thought were deserving, and others who were snubbed from the list.

Here’s what some had to say:

Some of those mentioned certainly could make compelling cases for inclusion, but overall, an extensive number of selections mirrored NESN.com’s all-decade roster.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images