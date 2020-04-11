When the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals in 2008, it established that legacies, along with the memories along the way, would never be forgotten.

One specifically sticks out to ex-Celtic Kevin Garnett. And Garnett, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame last week, went into detail about what the hours immediately following the title-clinching game were like.

“I sat in the shower until like 4 a.m. in the morning and I had my jersey on and the water on and we were all kind of exhausted,” Garnett said on SirusXM NBA Radio.

“And we were all just sitting there like P (Paul Pierce), ‘Damn, I can’t believe we won this.’ And I look and he was like, ‘Man, we won this.’ And I looked and Ray was right there, Rondo was right there. We were all kind of looking at each other and was like, ‘Oh, we got to defend this. We gotta.’ And you go right into a mode of thinking about next year … We enjoyed it, but we were thinking about what was coming after this and what we need to do to be able to get back here. It was a special time and you never forget those moments.”

"I remember winning in Boston and feeling overwhelmed" 2020 @Hoophall Inductee @KevinGarnett5KG tells @TheFrankIsola & @SamMitchellNBA what it was like to win a championship for the @celtics in 2008 Hear the full interview Friday at 7:15am eastern on The Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/q6ZOQmZixb — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 9, 2020

The determination of that Celtics team is something that fans will never forget. Unfortunately, however, neither will those “what ifs” in regards to how far the 2009 team could have went if Garnett wasn’t to get hurt.

One way or the other, though, the special 2008 team will always remain.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images