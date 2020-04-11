Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All of the NHL is mourning the loss of Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave, who tragically passed away Saturday morning. The 25-year-old suffered a brain bleed and had been in a medically induced coma since Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins organization, who Cave played for from 2014 to 2019, released statements from team president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney and coach Bruce Cassidy, as well as captains and other players reacting to the unexpected death.

And throughout the day, more former teammates including Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk took to their personal social media profiles to pay tribute to Cave.

Jake DeBrusk, who was teammates with Cave dating back to 2013 with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League before their reunion with the Providence Bruins in 2016, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Shocking news that has me upset and devastated that you have passed away today caver, we came up through the ranks together from swifty to Boston you were my leader who lead by example and willed himself to get to his dreams I’m proud to have known you #ripcaver,” DeBrusk wrote.

Other teammates from the AHL included Grzelcyk, who lived with Cave in Providence, and McAvoy.

Devastating news today. Going to miss that infectious smile of yours Caver. Thankful I got to live with you in Providence and see firsthand your hard work & dedication to hockey. You taught me more than you know, but the best part was you were an even better person. RIP Colby ❤️ — Matthew Grzelcyk (@Matt_Grzelcyk5) April 11, 2020

Marchand and Torey Krug also posted about Cave on Instagram and Twitter.

“Devastating to hear about the loss of Colby,” Marchand said. “Such an amazing person and friend. You will be missed man love you brother. Rest In Peace my friend.”

“Rest In Peace, Colby,” Krug wrote while quote tweeting a video of Cave’s first ever NHL goal.

Thoughts and prayers to Cave’s loved ones.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images