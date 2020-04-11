The hockey world is mourning the loss of Colby Cave, who tragically died Saturday morning.

Cave, 25, was a center in the Oilers organization after Edmonton claimed him on waivers in January 2019 from the Boston Bruins, with whom he had spent his career with up until that point.

He was admitted to the hospital Tuesday due to a brain bleed that required emergency surgery, and had been in a medically induced coma before his passing.

On Saturday afternoon, Cave’s wife, Emily, posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on Instagram.

“To my best friend & love of my life, Colby 🤍 My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨”

To make matters worse, Emily and Cave’s family could not be with him in the hospital due to COVID-19 rules while he was in his coma.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images