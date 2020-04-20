Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you thought Mookie Betts dawning a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey was weird, the star outfielder was with you.

Betts spent his first six seasons in Major League Baseball as a member of the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the Dodgers in February. Betts briefly experienced life as a Dodger during spring training before the start of the season was postponed.

He recently told Dodgers’ broadcaster Joe Davis that he thought it was strange to wear Dodgers blue before his mom gave him some credit.

“It was weird,” Betts said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It took my mom calling to say, ‘You look good in blue’ before I accepted it. Accepted the blue. It was super weird.”

While fans may never accept Betts in anything but a Red Sox uniform, it’s probably a good thing Betts has.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images