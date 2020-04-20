Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore and James White apparently dig their new threads.

The Patriots cornerback and running back took to Instagram on Monday to show off New England’s new road uniforms. And, though opinions on the Patriots’ new jerseys are very mixed, we think Gilmore and White prove the new uniforms look better in practice than in some social media hype video.

Take a look:

Of course, everyone would’ve been happy if it were the red, “Pat Patriot” jerseys that were unveiled Monday.

And while the reintroduction of the classic throwbacks wasn’t in the cards this year, there is hope that the best uniform in Patriots history will make a comeback in the near future.

