Sorry, old school Patriots fans. Despite debuting a new look, New England is not bringing back their original red “Pat Patriot” jerseys … yet.

The Patriots hinted in a statement Monday that they could bring those jerseys back as alternates if the NFL lifts its one helmet rule. The NFL forbids teams from using different colored helmets in a single season. The league has discussed changing the rule for next season, however.

“Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white and they will remain so,” Kraft Sports and Entertainment CMO Jen Ferron said, via Patriots.com. “We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red ‘throwback’ uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future.”

So, in 2020, the Patriots will wear updated primary uniforms, but those red jerseys with white helmets and pants could make a return if the NFL abides in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images