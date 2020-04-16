Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore already had something in common with fellow Boston sports star, and Red Sox outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. being classmates at the University of South Carolina.

And now, Gilmore has something in common with two members of the Boston Celtics including Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

The NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year officially joined both Walker and Tatum as representatives of the Jordan Brand on Wednesday.

"I let my game do the talking." Read more about @BumpNrunGilm0re's championship mindset, and how he prepares to defend his spot as Defensive Player of the Year. — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 15, 2020

“It’s very humbling,” Gilmore said in an interview with Jordan Brand. “It’s a blessing to be signed to the brand and to represent the Jumpman both on and off the field. Athletes signed to Jordan are great players, but they also help out their communities. They do the things that athletes should do, and I’m looking forward to continuing that legacy.

Gilmore noted how he was “obsessed” with Jordan as a child, but when asked for a few of his favorite Jordan athletes, the third-year Patriot mentioned the two he shares Boston with.

“Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook and Jayson Tatum are some of my favorite basketball players. I’m in Boston, so Jayson, Kemba and I are all on the same team,” Gilmore said.

It’s nice to see the greatest sports city in the world have some representation with one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images