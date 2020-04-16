Steve Pearce forever will be remembered as the 2018 World Series hero.
The Boston Red Sox infielder officially retired Tuesday after a 10-year Major League Baseball career. His last seasons were spent in Boston, and he couldn’t have come up bigger than he did during the World Series after the team traded for him that June.
Pearce hit four home runs and had 11 RBIs in 13 postseason games.
The Red Sox on Wednesday honored the World Series MVP with a tweet showcasing some of his highlights from the Fall Classic.
Thank you, Steve Pearce!
Always our 2018 World Series MVP! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RMwe72QMMI
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2020
