ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, focusing on NBA legend Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, captivated an audience larger than any documentary produced by The Worldwide Leader ever has.

ESPN officially released the viewership numbers relating to Sunday’s two episodes, which garnered an average of 6.1 million viewers.

The two episodes “are the most-viewed ESPN documentary content ever,” the organization’s public relations team tweeted Monday.

The first episode, broadcasted from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged 6.3 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. (The company offered a more PG-friendly version with less bad language on ESPN2.) The second episode, broadcasted from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across the two stations, according to ESPN.

Sunday’s episodes were the first two parts of the 10-part documentary.

The first episode prompted Twitter to roast ex-Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who was not shown in good light, while the second included a story about current Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, among many other highlights.

“The Last Dance” will continue Sunday, April 26, with parts 3 and 4 starting at 9 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images