Where were you when Fenway Park opened its gates for the very first time?

Well considering it was in 1912, we’re going to guess you weren’t even born yet.

The home of the Boston Red Sox turned 108 years old Monday, recognizing the date in which it hosted its first Major League Baseball game. The then-Boston Braves defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings that day.

108 years ago today…

We opened the gates! pic.twitter.com/gglAtZEVH8 — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) April 20, 2020

Fenway, of course, was rebuilt in 1934, but still is the MLB’s oldest ballpark.

