Tom Brady told us “Warm Weather Tom” likes to let loose, and that’s been the case thus far in the quarterback’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure.

From an interview with Howard Stern to increased activity on social media, fans recently have seen a side of Brady they really hadn’t before. The star signal-caller was back at it Thursday night during the 2020 NFL Draft, and unfortunately for Russell Wilson, it was at the Seattle Seahawks QB’s expense.

Brady and Wilson both took part in the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon,” a virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief. After Wilson joined the video hangout in what appeared to be some kind of vehicle, Brady couldn’t help but poke fun at his fellow QB.

“Hey, Russ,” Brady said. “Why did your wife put you out in the car, man? Can she not let you in the house? She stuck you out in that van. That’s messed up.”

Wilson returned the favor, making note of a particularly flamboyant piece of furniture in Brady’s new pad.

“Hey, you got the zebra-print seat there behind you,” Wilson said. “I guess that’s what happens when you got six rings. And you stole one from me, Tom.”

The event’s moderator, Rich Eisen, then chimed in with a dig at Brady for his recent trespassing gaffe.

“Russ, Tom’s in the wrong house,” Eisen said. “Tom strolled into the wrong house. He doesn’t even know where he is right now.”

As for the draft itself, Brady’s Bucs beefed up their offensive line by trading up for Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Wilson’s Seahawks, meanwhile, surprisingly didn’t trade out of the first round and selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th overall pick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images