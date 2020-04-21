Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox played one of the most memorable games in recent memory seven years ago.

Following the Boston Marathon bombings, the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on April 20, 2013. The game began with a ceremony to honor those who kept us all safe during those trying times, followed by perhaps the most famous moment in David Ortiz’s illustrious career as he took the mic and spoke to Red Sox Nation.

The day would go well for the Red Sox baseball-wise as Daniel Nava propelled Boston past the Kansas City Royals 4-2 with a monster three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, but the game will always be remembered for much more than just the score.

NESN’s Tom Caron sat down with former Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia to recount the faithful day on “At Home With TC” on Monday night.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images