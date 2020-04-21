Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it weren’t for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Marathon would’ve taken place Monday.

But the world still is reeling at the hands of the coronavirus and therefore, for just the second time since 1897 the marathon did not take place on Patriots’ Day.

Although the race couldn’t be held Monday, it will return in September and the official Boston Marathon Twitter account posted the perfect message to those keeping us healthy and safe during these trying times Monday.

For more, check out NESN After Hours co-host Cealey Godwin’s latest edition of “Ceal Of Approval” above!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images