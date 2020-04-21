Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has suspended play due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the Boston Celtics haven’t lost sight of their ultimate goal.

Jaylen Brown and Tacko Fall had a virtual hangout Monday on Instagram Live as a part of the league’s initiative “NBA Together Live.” In addition to attempting the “Toosie Slide” (which, when it comes to dance moves, clearly Brown has a leg up on Fall), they did tackle some basketball topics, too.

And Fall wasn’t afraid to ask the hard questions.

“… Let me ask you this,” he said. “Banner 18: when’s it coming?”

“It’s coming right now,” Brown said.

“Y’all heard it first,” Fall exclaimed.

After a few laughs, Brown followed up with some clarification. He knows it’s not that simple, but is optimistic the team will be able to get it done — especially if the Celtics put in the work during this temporary suspension.

“It’s on the way, brother. It’s in the works. We gotta earn it,” Brown said. “We gotta keep working and take care of the little stuff.

“Everybody who’s watching, keep working — except if you’re not on the Celtics, don’t keep working, so we can be a little bit better. Everybody that’s on the Celtics that’s watching, y’all keep working.”

Tacko: “Banner 18, when’s it coming?” Jaylen: “It’s on the way. It’s in the works. We gotta earn it.” pic.twitter.com/DTnMAk2qN9 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 20, 2020

Before the season was put on hold, Boston (43-21) was ranked No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Toronto Raptors (46-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (53-12). The team had locked in a spot for postseason play, though, now it’s unclear if there will be a 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum shed some light on what it’ll take to get back into NBA shape once there is an indication of play starting up again. But in the meantime, Brown shared an inspiring message to the community during this challenging and uncertain time.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images