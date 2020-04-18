Zdeno Chara, like all of us, is anxious to get back to doing what he loves.

The Bruins defenseman and the rest of his Boston teammates have not played since March 10 due to the NHL pausing its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as much as he’s looking forward to returning to the ice, Chara knows he and his family need to do their part in helping stop the spread.

The B’s captain took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of him with his two sons sports some Bruins-themed masks. Chara also noted how much he misses the fans, and thanked the healthcare workers working tirelessly to help get this virus under control.

“We all are looking forward to get back to playing hockey soon as it is safe,” he captioned the picture.

“My hope is to see our great Bruins fans soon to cheer our team on at TD garden when health restrictions are lifted.

“I miss my teammates and more importantly the great people and fans of Boston.

“Most importantly I want to personally thank all the first responders and healthcare workers who are the true heroes of our community.

“Hope you all remain healthy and safe!

“#stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong #bostonstrong #besafe #weareboston”

Lookin’ good, fellas.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images