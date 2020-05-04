Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2016-17 Boston Celtics team captivated the city.

Ex-Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has depicted that before, and did again with a recent tweet. And that prompted fellow ex-Celtic Al Horford to respond with a tweet of his own.

“Memories watching these games man!” Thomas wrote, referencing the postseason in which he dealt with the loss of his sister, Chyna. “When playing in that moment emotionally/mentally I wasn’t there. So watching these games I’m able to sit back and view as a fan and not somebody that dealt with something so tragic days and weeks before.”

Horford, who played three seasons for the Celtics and one with Thomas, responded with a compliment.

“Greatness!” the current Philadelphia 76ers forward wrote. “You were on another level.”

Greatness! You were on another level https://t.co/YowLhsXZcz — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) May 3, 2020

Thomas certainly was on another level during that postseason, ultimately elevating the play of himself and those around him as the Celtics won a pair of playoff series before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

It’s why that Celtics team will be one Boston fans never forget.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images