Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For most, meeting Tom Brady is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that no one wants to forget.

So, Dwayne Haskins went to interesting measures to commemorate the occasion.

The Redskins quarterback officially met the former Patriots signal-caller for the first time during his rookie season in 2019 after New England’s Week 5 meeting with Washington at FedEx Field. The occasion meant so much to the 23-year-old, he had a mural painted for his home.

“🐐 immortalized, mad respect @TomBrady,” Haskins tweeted Sunday night.

Check it out:

OK, now that’s pretty epic.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images