For most, meeting Tom Brady is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that no one wants to forget.
So, Dwayne Haskins went to interesting measures to commemorate the occasion.
The Redskins quarterback officially met the former Patriots signal-caller for the first time during his rookie season in 2019 after New England’s Week 5 meeting with Washington at FedEx Field. The occasion meant so much to the 23-year-old, he had a mural painted for his home.
“🐐 immortalized, mad respect @TomBrady,” Haskins tweeted Sunday night.
Check it out:
🐐 immortalized, mad respect @TomBrady https://t.co/aOunzKqaRo
— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) May 3, 2020
OK, now that’s pretty epic.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images