Some athletes aren’t thrilled by the idea of playing sports in empty stadiums and arenas, to say the least.

Vince Carter, however, is not one of them.

The 22-year NBA veteran is expected to retire following the 2019-20 season, which currently is paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA and several other leagues have mulled playing games in empty stadiums as possible mitigation while countries like the United States, Canada and beyond continue to battle the deadly coronavirus.

And a move like that would not bother Carter one bit.

“I don’t have a problem with playing in an empty arena,” Carter said Friday on “The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie.” “And I know the initial thing is, ‘Oh, it’s hard to find the energy.’ But we’re basketball players, and we’ve adjusted to all the difficulties, all the changes that have been ever made.”

Though he certainly would miss having fans in the stands, Carter thinks players should look at the bigger picture.

“When you toss that ball up and competition starts, and you’re in battle, how often do you worry about the fans?” Carter said. “Yes, you hear them cheering when things are going right, and when they’re booing, you try not to hear them. I get that. But you’re in competition and you’re in battle. You should be focused on the guy in front of you or the task at hand.

“… Let’s play. I’m good. I want to play more so than I’m worried about who’s in the stands, because I’m telling my young guys, ‘Hey, don’t worry about the people in the stands, we have a game to win.'”

Sounds like someone is eager to get back on the court. (Can you blame him?)

