When the NHL gives the go-ahead for players to return to the ice, the Boston Bruins will be ready.

The league is set to begin Phase 2 of its return to play in early June, which will allow players to skate in small groups. Their ability to do that, however, was predicated on them complying with guidelines from local government officials.

So it was significant Friday when Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he was signing an executive order that would allow professional sports teams to return to training so long as they complied with league regulations.

Shortly after that order was announced, the Celtics released a statement indicating they would begin allowing voluntary individual workouts at the Auerbach Center. And later Friday, Bruins president Cam Neely sent out a statement of his own.

“We are excited about Governor Baker’s announcement today and appreciative of all the work that has been done to allow us to resume practice,” Neely said. “Our staff has prepared in accordance with the NHL’s Phase Two protocol and we will be ready to facilitate small group work once the NHL gives teams approvals.”

This comes after the NHL earlier this week announced its return to play format. So while there’s still plenty of work to be done to restart the season, things are trending in the right direction.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images