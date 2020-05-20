Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy has had a pretty nice run as Boston Bruins head coach, and it’s come with a few laughs along the way.

The B’s coach turns 55 on Wednesday, so we decided to dig up some of his best quotes since taking over behind the bench.

Here are a few of our favorites:

After Brad Marchand saved Connor Clifton from taking a roughing penalty in 2019 Eastern Conference Final:

“He’s turning over a new leaf, eh? Marchy.”

After David Krejci passed Cam Neely on Bruins’ all-time scoring list:

“I’m proud of him. I feel bad for my boss, Cam. But that’s the way it goes, right?

His analysis of Torey Krug’s OT goal against the Florida Panthers in March:

“Yeah, he made a real good play on the 2-on-1 to fake everybody out. Got the puck back in a good spot, and I told him, hammerhands there, the big stay-at-home D-man with the big shot.”

After getting taken out by Alex Petrovic during practice shortly after getting knee surgery:

“Actually hit the tendon in the side. So I couldn’t put any weight on it at first. I couldn’t get up. I told (assistant coach Jay Pandolfo), ‘I don’t think I’m getting up.’ Anyway, feels good now. … Good to find out I can take a hit anyways.”

Discussing the officiating in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after Craig Berube’s complaints:

“We’re ready for a physical game and we’re not going to concern ourselves with the officials. Until they stink and they go against us, right?”

Ahead of Game 3 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final, a series that saw the Carolina Hurricanes flip back and forth between goalies.

“Ours is gonna be (Tuukka) Rask.”

After Joakim Nordstrom fought Yanni Gourde:

“Well, I’m not yelling at him anymore, because he’ll beat the terror out of me. I didn’t know he had that in him, so good for him.”

And finally, this entire video of him telling dad jokes at a Bruins fan fest.

Happy birthday, Bruce.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images